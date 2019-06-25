App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 01:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tamil Nadu govt 'most corrupt', AIADMK a BJP slave: DMK Dayanidhi Maran

The DMK member accused the BJP of misusing probe agencies like the CBI and ED, and also the Election Commission.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The DMK on June 25 launched a blistering attack in the Lok Sabha on the Tamil Nadu government, calling it the "most corrupt" and the state's ruling party AIADMK a "slave" of the BJP.

Speaking during a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, DMK's Dayanidhi Maran asked the BJP to "introspect" as to why people of Tamil Nadu rejected it during the recent Lok Sabha polls and said the saffron party's strength lies in "opposition's weakness".

His sharp condemnation of the AIADMK, which has only one member in the House, drew protests from BJP members, who quoted rules to claim that Maran cannot use "offensive" words against a state government or raise such an issue while speaking on the President's address.

Close

When Maran retorted saying that it is the duty of master to take care of slaves, a jibe at the BJP's alliance with the AIADMK, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal objected to his remarks.

related news

The DMK member accused the BJP of misusing probe agencies like the CBI and ED, and also the Election Commission.

Referring to the serious water crisis in the state, especially in its capital Chennai, he said the state government remained complacent and did nothing to address the impending crisis.

President Ram Nath Kovind spoke against corruption in his address, Maran said, alleging the Tamil Nadu has the most corrupt government.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 25, 2019 01:35 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.