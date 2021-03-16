Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: Congress releases manifesto; promises to abolish NEET, prevent honour killings

Congress party releases manifesto for Tamil Nadu elections.

The Congress party released its manifesto for the upcoming state Assembly elections, wherein they have promised to close liquor shops, bring in a law to protect intercaste marriages, prevent honour killings and tax exemptions for start-ups for five years.

The state's Congress Chief KS Alagiri while releasing the manifesto on March 16 also announced that 500 youths would be trained in every district for government jobs.

The party has listed 26 points in their manifesto, spanning over 40 pages. Amongst the important points made, is the promise of prohibition or the closure of liquor shops in the state, increase in travel infrastructure, welfare of minorities, women and children, benefits for fishermen, welfare of students, improvement in public sanitation and protection of the environment.

"500 youths will be given training in every district for government jobs. We will implement schemes for providing employment to the youth. We will also provide for tax exemption for startups and new entrepreneurs for at least 5 years", said Alagiri.

The party has also assured that the Union government's farm laws will not be implemented in Tamil Nadu and also that the National eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be abolished. The party has also promised that the reservation for government school students in medical colleges will be increased from 7.5 percent to 10 percent.

The Congress chief has also promised that new farm laws will be introduced in place of the existing ones, adding that the Congress would implement findings of the MS Swaminathan report.

"We will give added importance to local bodies and our priority will be to uphold equal rights for women in jobs and education. We will take steps to enable 'poojaris' from all castes to perform rituals in temples", he said.

Alagiri also argued that the free housing scheme in AIADMK's manifesto is not practical but just an election stunt.

The Congress is in alliance with the DMK for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and is contesting from 25 seats. While initially the Congress was given only 18, after much discussion and debate, DMK agreed upon 25. Congress party in the previous election in 2016, only secured 9 out of the 41 seats they were given.

Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 6 and counting of votes will take place on May 2.