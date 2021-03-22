Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: BJP manifesto promises 50 lakh jobs, special agriculture budget

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari releases BJP's manifesto in Tamil Nadu.

The Bhartiya Janta Party released its manifesto for the upcoming state polls in Tamil Nadu on March 22. Released by Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and VK Singh, the manifesto promised a special agricultural budget for the state. Other promises in the manifesto include 50 lakh job employment opportunities and free home delivery of ration.

The BJP has again chosen All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) as its election partner and has fielded candidates on 20 seats in Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK won the last Assembly election in 2016.

The state is going to polls in a single phase on April 6 and results are expected on May 2.

The manifesto also claimed that a sum of Rs 6,000 will be given to fishermen every year as well as free tablets for students of Class 8 and 9.

Follow all live updates of Assembly elections 2021 here

If voted to power, the party promises a free two-wheeler driving license to girls between 18 and 23 years of age. It has also claimed to provide free home delivery of essential commodities distributed through the Tamil Nadu Public Distribution system to all electronic ration cardholders, and state-of-the-art government multi-speciality hospital in each district.

Further on, the party claims to ensure free and pure drinking water to every household through pipelines within 20211. It also promises to ban sand mining on all riverfronts for five years to improve the water table.

It has also said that if BJP comes to power the Chennai Corporation will be split into North, Central and South Chennai Corporations.

The BJP also promises to recover and return 12 lakh acres of Panchami land to Scheduled Caste people of Tamil Nadu.