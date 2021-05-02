Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021 | Thousand Lights Constituency: DMK's Ezhilan continues to maintain lead on BJP's Khusboo

(Image: News18 Creative)

In the Thousand Lights constituency, it appears that DMK Ezhilan N appears to maintain a lead over the BJP's Khushboo.

The constituency has remained a battle between a number of major candidates from several parties, especially since all of them are making their debut from here this year.

Counting continues to be underway and the lead still stands to sway.

Veteran actor Khusbhoo made her debut with the Bharitya Janata Party following her exit from the Congress in 2014. Likewise, the DMK's Ezhilan was also floated by the party this year, since being represented by M K Stalin four times.

Despite its multicultural tag, the Thousand Lights assembly constituency, a segment of the Chennai Central Lok Sabha seat, is conspicuous by its rich poor divide.

Civic amenities and pucca infrastructure continue to be a long pending demand of the people in this constituency.

Sundar, among many other promises, had assured that the people's voice, particularly those of the women and girls, will be heard in the assembly if she is elected as a legislator.

As for Ezhilan, he has promised that a plan to provide playgrounds with turf and community halls. He said he was also keen on establishing libraries and eco-parks in Thousand Lights.

Counting of votes for the assembly polls is also underway across Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry.