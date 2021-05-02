MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021 | Thousand Lights Constituency: DMK's Ezhilan continues to maintain lead on BJP's Khusboo

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021 | Thousand Lights constituency: DMK's Ezhilan N leads BJP's Khusboo. Ezhilan was also floated by the party this year, marking his electoral debut.

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2021 / 12:52 PM IST
(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

In the Thousand Lights constituency, it appears that DMK Ezhilan N appears to maintain a lead over the BJP's Khushboo.

Initial trends appear to show that Ezhilan N  is leading Khusboo in the Thousand Lights constituency.

The constituency has remained a battle between a number of major candidates from several parties, especially since all of them are making their debut from here this year.

Counting continues to be underway and the lead still stands to sway.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly election result

Close

Related stories

Veteran actor Khusbhoo made her debut with the Bharitya Janata Party following her exit from the Congress in 2014. Likewise, the DMK's Ezhilan  was also floated by the party this year, since being represented by M K Stalin four times.

Despite its multicultural tag, the Thousand Lights assembly constituency, a segment of the Chennai Central Lok Sabha seat, is conspicuous by its rich poor divide.

Civic amenities and pucca infrastructure continue to be a long pending demand of the people in this constituency.

Sundar, among many other promises, had assured that the people's voice, particularly those of the women and girls, will be heard in the assembly if she is elected as a legislator.

As for Ezhilan, he has promised that a plan to provide playgrounds with turf and community halls. He said he was also keen on establishing libraries and eco-parks in Thousand Lights.

Counting of votes for the assembly polls is also underway across Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2021 assembly election here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Khusboo #Politics
first published: May 2, 2021 12:25 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.