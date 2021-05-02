Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021 | Edappadi Assembly Constituency: AIADMK CM Edappadi K Palaniswami leads as per early trends

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 Edappadi constituency LIVE Updates: The AIADMK party's chief ministerial candidate Edappadi K Palaniswami is leading as per early trends in the Edappadi Assembly constituency. He is contesting against DMK's Salem (West) deputy secretary T Sambathkumar. Also in the fray is 53-year-old AMMK candidate Pookadai N Sekar.

Palaniswami who has contested a total of six assembly elections out of the seven, managed to win four of them. Both times he lost the the constituency to PMK candidates. However, in the last election, he defeated PMK candidate N Annadurai by a massive margin of over 42,000 votes.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly election result

In the 2021 state assembly polls, Palaniswami is locking horns with a youngster, a 37-year-old DMK leader T Sambathkumar who will be making his electoral debut. Responding to a question why the party has chosen a fresh face against a tall leader like Edappadi K Palaniswami, DMK President MK Stalin said Sampath might be a lesser known candidate but he is a victorious candidate.

DMK hopes to recreate what happened in 1996 elections when new face EG Sugavanam defeated former CM J Jayalalithaa in Bargur, with party functionaries echoing the confidence that the same could happen this time with Edappadi and Sambathkumar in 2021.