Tamil Nadu Election: Can O Panneerselvam secure a hat-trick amid Thevar community backlash?

O Panneerselvam

O Panneerselvam, popularly known as OPS, is seeking a third term from Bodinayakkanur in the April 6 assembly election. The AIADMK leader faces competition from his former party colleague Thanga Tamil Selvan, who is contesting on a DMK ticket from there.

OPS won the 2016 assembly election from his family turf by a margin of 77.60 percent votes. He is, however, on the edge this time after facing a backlash from the dominant voter base in his constituency over caste reservation.

Here's a quick look at Panneerselvam's rise in politics.

Paneerselvam started his political career in Periyakulam as a worker of the then united DMK in 1969 at the age of 18. He started out as a young ground level party activist and worked his way up the party. He joined the AIADMK in 1973 after M. G. Ramachandran split from the DMK.

OPS went on to become the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in September 2001 after Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was barred from holding office by the Supreme Court. His tenure lasted for six months, from September 21 2001 to March 1, 2002.

In March 2002, he resigned and Jayalalithaa was sworn in again after the Madras High Court overturned her conviction and she won a by-election from the Andipatti assembly constituency.

In 2011, he contested as an AIADMK candidate from the Bodinayakkanur and won. Again, he became the Minister of Finance in Jayalalithaa's government and held office from May 16, 2011 to September 27, 2014.

He was again entrusted with the responsibility of being Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on September 29, 2014 when Jayalalitha was convicted in the disproportionate assets case.

On May 22, 2015, he resigned as Chief Minister and Jayalalithaa was sworn in again after the Karnataka High Court acquitted her in the disproportionate assets case on May 11, 2015.

OPS vs EPS

After Jayalalithaa's demise, the AIADMK assumed a co-leadership under the party's legislative assembly leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, also known as EPS, and acting Chief Minister O Panneerselvam in 2017.

However, Palaniswami went on to replace Paneerselvam as chief minister, while the latter became the deputy chief minister of the state and the coordinator of the party.

OPS and EPS supporters have clashed several times since then. Even months before the announcement of candidates for the forthcoming election, the party saw an internal power struggle between OPS and Palaniswami over the party's Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2021 assembly polls.

Finally, Panneerselvam announced that Palaniswami would be the AIADMK led alliance's Chief Ministerial candidate.

On the same day, the party announced that it has accepted OPS’ demand of setting up an 11-member steering committee to guide the party. The formation of the steering committee was announced by Palaniswami.

The much-awaited twin announcements brought the curtain down on speculations over the CM candidate of the ruling party and ended intra-party differences over setting up the panel.

Caste politics in Bodinayakkanur

Hours before the Election Commission announced dates for the assembly elections, the AIADMK government rushed a bill to provide an internal reservation of 10.5 percent to vanniyakula kshatriya community within the 20 percent quota for the Most Backward Classes.

The announcement was made just 30 minutes before the EC presser.

While the move helped the party firm up its alliance with PMK, it upset Thevar community leaders for providing an internal quota for the Vanniyars within 20 percent quota.

Other caste groups within the Most Backward Communities (MBC) category are also not happy with the Vanniyars getting 10.5 percent out of the 20 percent reservation available to the MBC.

In a bid to placate the community, OPS recently said he does not have any personal issues with VK Sasikala. Both Sasikala and Panneerselvam belong to the Thevar community and this vote bank is crucial for the AIADMK.

"I have a lot of respect for VK Sasikala and I remain a loyal friend to her nephew and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran," he had said.

His remarks were seen as an attempt to prevent a backlash in the Mukkulathor (Thevar)-dominated constituencies, including Bodinayakkanur which has a high concentration of the Thevar community.

The pre-poll surveys have comfortably placed the DMK-led alliance to win the April 6 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

An average of at least five opinion polls showed the DMK-alliance winning 147 seats, the AIADMK alliance winning 78 seats, and other parties — which include Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and AIADMK rebel leader TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) — six seats. The house has 234 seats.

Elections to the Tamil Nadu assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.