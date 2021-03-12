Tamil Nadu Election 2021: MNM chief Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South

MNM chief Kamal Haasan

Veteran actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam supremo Kamal Haasan will be contesting the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 from the Coimbatore South constituency, MNM announced on March 12. The announcement was made while releasing the party’s second list of candidates.

Some of the other leaders named in MNM’s second list of candidates for the upcoming election are Dr Subha Charles from Kanniyakumari, Dr Santosh Babu from Velacherry, Dr R Mahendran from Singanallur, and Pazha Karupiah from T Nagar, reported NDTV.

The first list of candidates for the 2021 Tamil Nadu polls was released on March 10. In which 70 MNM leaders were named.

The actor-turned-politician said earlier this week that his party would contest elections on 154 of 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu. The remaining 80 seats have been left for MNM’s alliance partners -- All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi. Each party will contest on 40 seats each.

In the past two Assembly elections, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the Coimbatore South seat. Under the new seat-sharing deal, AIADMK has given the seat to its ally Bharatiya Janata Party.

The MNM had won only about four percent votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, the party’s share in the urban pockets had gone as high as 10 percent.

The 2021 Tamil Nadu elections will be held in a single phase on April 6; votes will be counted on May 2.