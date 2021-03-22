Tamil Nadu Election 2021: MK Stalin-led DMK's triumph or third consecutive term for AIADMK?

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 (Original images: Twitter/@CMOTamilNadu, @mkstalin and @ikamalhaasan)

The state of Tamil Nadu is heading for polls to elect a new Legislative Assembly. The term of the current 15th assembly is set to expire on May 24.

A total of 6.28 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots across 234 assembly constituencies. A party, or an alliance, needs to win 118 seats to secure a majority in the House.

The state’s ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is hoping to secure a third consecutive term. The party is also looking for its first victory under the joint leadership of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam.

On the other hand, former deputy chief minister MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) – the state’s main opposition party – is hoping to finally move to the treasury benches after a gap of 10 years.

The most significant factor, perhaps, is that for the first time in many decades, the Tamil Nadu assembly election is being fought without AIADMK matriarch J Jayalalithaa and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi who passed away in 2016 and 2018, respectively. Jayalalithaa had joined the AIADMK in 1981 and Karunanidhi was first elected to the assembly in 1957. This means at least two generations of voters have not seen a state election campaign without these two leaders.

Poll schedule

Unlike Assam and West Bengal, but similar to neighbouring Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry, Tamil Nadu will head for polls in a single phase.

The Election Commission of India (EC) announced the poll dates on February 26, triggering the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

> Date of issue of notification: March 12, 2021> Last date of filing nominations: March 19, 2021> Date of nomination scrutiny: March 20, 2021

> Last date of withdrawal: March 22, 2021

Polling and counting: The entire state will head for polling on April 6. Counting of votes will happen on May 2, along with the other states.

If polling does not happen as per schedule due to some unforeseen circumstances, the exercise would still have to be completed by May 4, according to the rules.

AIADMK+ vs DMK+: How things stand in Tamil Nadu

Since 1988-89, the power in Tamil Nadu was swinging between the state’s two main political parties – the AIADMK and the DMK – every five years. However, this pattern was broken in 2016 when then chief minister Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK was re-elected.

But Jayalalithaa’s demise in December that year led to factionalism in the party. After a short tussle, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam joined hands to run the AIADMK in a dual power centre arrangement. Despite challenges, the party managed to stay in power with a slim majority in the Legislative Assembly.

The AIADMK has now completed nearly 10 years in power and survived a 'mini-assembly election' in 2019. But it's longevity in power would also mean they are facing a degree of anti-incumbency.

For the first time in decades, a state election in Tamil Nadu will be fought without either AIADMK matriarch Jayalalithaa and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.

The AIADMK is contesting the polls in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Tamil Maanila Congress and some other smaller parties. While the BJP has had a limited presence in the state so far, its alliance with AIADMK has given both parties access to a larger pool of resources during the campaign.

Yet, it is the DMK, now led by Karunanidhi’s son Stalin, which stands to gain most from a possible anti-incumbency sentiment among voters. This was seen in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when the DMK and its United Progressive Alliance (UPA) partners, including the Indian National Congress, bagged 38 out of the state’s 39 parliamentary seats.

Stalin's son and DMK youth wing chief Udhayanidhi Stalin has also entered electoral politics and has been fielded from Chennai's Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency.

The DMK-led alliance also includes the Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, among other smaller parties.

But the party, founded by TN's first chief minister CN Annadurai in 1949, is not AIADMK’s only challenger. TTV Dinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), which was carved out of the AIADMK in 2018 amid infighting, may also pose a threat to the ruling party’s prospects in some regions of Tamil Nadu. Dinakaran is the nephew of VK Sasikala, a close aide of late Jayalalithaa, and is known to have influence in certain pockets of the southern state.

The AMMK, however, maintains it wants to keep the DMK away from the power corridors in Chennai. AMMK has tied up with Vijayakanth's Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

After hinting that she would fight to regain control of the AIADMK, Sasikala – who was released from the prison earlier this year after serving a four-year sentence in the disproportionate assets case – announced that she was “staying away” from politics. This was seen as a boost for the AIADMK as their core voter base now wouldn’t split due to Sasikala’s influence.

While actor Rajinikanth announced he won’t form a political party, his film industry colleague Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) will be contesting at the state-level for the first time.

While some consider Haasan as a political novice, it is to be noted that the state has a history of turning superstars into successful politicians. Jayalalithaa and her political mentor former chief minister MG Ramachandran are examples of this phenomenon. Haasan is set to contest from the Coimbatore South constituency.

Key issues and poll promises

The 'local vs outsider' factor has shaped politics in Tamil Nadu for a long time. The DMK has been trying to project an overarching theme that a win for the AIADMK would lead to the state being run by the BJP and its government at the Centre.

During the campaign on March 17, Stalin said the BJP was running the AIADMK government in the state even though the saffron party did not have a single Member of the Legislative Assembly there. “Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has pawned Tamil Nadu and our rights are being taken away one by one,” Stalin said referring to the Cauvery water dispute, NEET, reduction of GST and securing funds due to the state from the Centre.

However, the AIADMK has claimed it will continue to differ from the BJP when required. For example, in its manifesto, the AIADMK said it would urge the Centre to scrap the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Tamil Nadu’s ruling party has also promised six cooking gas cylinders per year to each family free of cost, student loan waiver, free 2G data for college students, one government job per house and dual citizenship for Sri Lankan refugees.

The DMK too has promised free computer tablets with data card for students, reservation of 75 percent jobs for people of Tamil origin and free local public transport for women.

All this comes with the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the economy.

Opinion polls

Most major opinion polls conducted weeks before polling has shown that the DMK-led alliance was leading the race comfortably. The ABP-CVoter opinion poll result released on March 15 predicted the UPA to win 161-169 seats, significantly higher than the 'magic number' of 118.

However, it is to be noted that opinion polls and similar survey exercises have gone wrong in the past. For example, many leading exit polls in 2016 had predicted the DMK to win the assembly election. Also, with many days to go for polling, there remains a possibility of a change in the voters’ mood.