Tamil Nadu Election 2021 | How DMK chief MK Stalin is countering ‘dynasty’ jibe

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin is facing the ‘dynasty leader’ jibe from the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and its alliance partner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the run-up to the April 6 assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

Stalin, son of former chief minister M Karunanidhi, in response to the charges, has been chronicling his experience in politics since he was 14 years of age and listing his achievements.

In election rallies and public meetings, Stalin, 68, has been emphasising how he established a DMK youth club in Gopalapuram at the age of 14 and participated in the Anna memorial torch rally, ahead of the DMK conference in 1971.

The DMK, in opposition for a decade now, and led by Stalin this time, is taking on the incumbent AIADMK-BJP alliance in the single-phase election for 234 seats.

AIADMK, under Jayalalithaa, won the 2016 assembly polls by bagging 136 seats. Jayalalithaa, however, died in December 2016. DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi died in August 2018.

AIADMK and BJP have consistently accused DMK of being a dynastic party during the campaigns.

Stalin has also been mentioning how he started formally as a ward representative in the DMK, went on to became the district representative, a general council member, the youth wing secretary, won the legislative assembly elections from Thousand Lights seats in Chennai and finally became the first deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu in his father’s government between 2009 and 2011.

“Stalin’s growth in both the party and the government was organic, gradual, and a product of his hard work,” Sabapathy Mohan, DMK’s deputy propaganda secretary was quoted as saying in The New Indian Express.

Stalin is learnt to have campaigned as a 14-year-old schoolboy for the DMK in 1967. The DMK’s historic win in that election marked the end of the Congress in Tamil Nadu. He became DMK’s youth wing chief in 1984 and continued for more than 30 years, inviting criticism.

When he was mayor of Chennai, the city saw the construction of flyovers and improvement in garbage collection infrastructure and schools between 1996 and 2002.

“In fact, Stalin was given a ministerial berth only in 2006, his third time as an MLA. Many of his juniors were given the post earlier by our chief M Karunanidhi, both in 1989 and 1996. He was given a posting only after he proved his mettle. This message must reach the voters,” Mohan said.

The ‘dynasty’ charge by the AIADMK-BJP alliance received another ammo as Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi, is contesting from the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency in Chennai. Many AIADMK and BJP leaders have predicted that Udhayanidhi will be the next chief of the party.

Addressing a rally in Villupuram on March 20, chief minister E Palaniswami, said that the DMK is a party without any policy or ideology.

“It (DMK) only desires to have a power for its family. First, it was Karunanidhi, then Stalin (his son) and now Udhayanidhi Stalin (Stalin’ son) is contesting elections. We will put a full stop to dynasty politics this election,” the CM said.

In a recent interview to NDTV, Stalin, however, defended his son’s candidature. “He (Udhayanidhi) is contesting elections. He has to win if he wants to make a mark in politics,” the DMK chief said.

The rise of Stalin had led to internal rumblings in the DMK, too. The party expelled Vaiko, then a Rajya Sabha member, in 1993 over differences with Karunanidhi, on issues including the projection of Stalin.

Vaiko, however, made it to Rajya Sabha again in 2019, with the backing from the DMK itself. He later endorsed Stalin as the main contender for the post of Tamil Nadu chief minister.

This election, Stalin, seen mingling with people, is assisted by poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who is also working with chief minister Mamata Banerjee in poll-bound West Bengal.