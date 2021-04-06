Tamil Nadu Election 2021: DMK 'distributing' money to voters, alleges BJP candidate Khushbu Sundar

Representative image: Twitter/@CEOWestBengal)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s candidate from the Thousand Lights assembly constituency Khushbu Sundar on April 6 alleged that the rival Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) distributed money to voters to poll in their favour. Sundar said that her party has approached the Election Commission (EC).



We have found people from DMK distributing money to voters. We have complained to the Election Commission. DMK would want to win by hook or by crook: Khushbu Sundar, BJP candidate from Thousand Lights Assembly constituency, Chennai#TamilNaduElections pic.twitter.com/RQp6DczJoZ

Polling is underway across all seats of Tamil Nadu with top leaders including AIADMK's O Panneerselvam, DMK chief MK Stalin and celebrities like Rajinikanth exercising their franchise early in the day.

While the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is seeking a third consecutive term, Stalin-led DMK is making a strong bid to come back to power after a decade-long stint in opposition.

The state's Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said that the polling exercise was going on 'smoothly' across Tamil Nadu barring 'one or two' places that witnessed issues related to the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and these were attended immediately.

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan, who is trying his luck for the first time in the assembly polls, cast his vote in Chennai before heading to Coimbatore (South) from where he is contesting.

The state has 88,937 polling stations, 1.29 lakh ballot units, 91,180 control units (which comprise the EVM) and an equal number of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units.

As many as 4.17 lakh polling personnel are on duty and over 1.50 lakh security personnel including those from state police, Central Armed Police Force and the home guards have been deployed.

There are 10,813 vulnerable polling stations and 537 critical and webcasting is being done from '50 percent' of the polling stations.

