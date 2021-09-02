Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin opposes National Monetisation Pipeline

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin termed the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) of the central government “not in the national interest”.

Speaking in the state assembly on September 2, Stalin said he would write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing opposition to the plan.

“We will write to the Prime Minister expressing our opposition to the Centre's National Monetisation Pipeline plan. In our view, it is not in the national interest to sell or lease out public sector enterprises,” said the chief minister.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Rs 6 lakh crore NMP on August 23 with the aim to unlock monetary value in brownfield infrastructure assets across sectors ranging from roads to railways over a four-year period till fiscal 2025.

Also read | National Monetisation Pipeline: Infra expert Vinayak Chatterjee weighs in on opportunities and challenges

"NMP estimates aggregate monetisation potential of Rs 6 lakh crores through core assets of central government over the four-year period from FY 2022 to FY 2025," she had said while announcing the initiative. "Ownership of assets will remain with the government and there will be a mandatory hand-back," the finance minister had explained.

Also read | Explained: All you need know about the government plan to monetise urban real estate assets under NMP

Asset monetisation will unlock resources and lead to value unlocking, she had added.

Soon after the announcement came, the protest began against the NMP.

Also read | National Monetisation Pipeline | Rahul Gandhi’s criticism has misfired

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) held a protest on August 26 against the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), and alleged that the Centre is "selling everything to its friends". Terming the NMP the "National Mitigation Scheme", IYC national president Srinivas BV alleged that the government is keeping the interest of the countrymen at bay and "doing good only for itself and its friends".

Also read | Assets belong to country; PM Modi doesn’t own them: Mamata Banerjee on NMP; BJP hits back

The All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) also opposed the plan, terming the move as "wholesale privatisation" of public sector assets across all crucial infrastructure sectors. The bank officers' union urged the Union government to desist from moving along this "disastrous path of selling family silver".

Congress leader and former Union minister MM Pallam Raju termed the NMP as an "anti-national act" involving the "squandering away" of the country's hard-earned assets. Addressing a press conference in Panaji on August 31, Raju said, "The sale of India's hard-earned assets created over 67 years is the single biggest anti-national act. It is being sold, squandered away by the Narendra Modi government like a clearance sale of national assets."