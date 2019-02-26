Tamil Nadu CM lauds Narendra Modi for air strikes on Pakistan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on February 26 lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's air strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan, commending him for his "bold" efforts against terrorism.

Modi was tasting success in rooting out terrorism, which was threatening the entire world, the chief minister said in a statement and lauded him on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu.

"I extend my greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to whose bold functioning, a successful air strike has been carried out which has demolished terror camps in Pakistan," Palaniswami said.

India conducted a major preemptive strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp on February 26, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders

The strike comes amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan following the February 14 suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group in Kashmir's Pulwama district that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.