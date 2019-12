Tamil Nadu CM appeals to people not to pay heed to false rumours about CAA

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday appealed to people not to believe in false "rumours" being spread about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In a statement, Palaniswami said no one should spread rumours that would create panic among public and affect the tranquillity in the state known for 'heaven of peace'.

The statement from the chief minister comes on the eve of a protest announced by the DMK and alliance parties against the CAA and a proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Monday.

"As I had already announced, people need not worry about the Citizenship Amendment Act. Some people continue to spread rumours that the citizenship status of Islamic people will get affected by the Act. It is totally wrong. I request people not to believe such false rumours," he said.

This government is following the path of the late AIADMK Supremo J Jayalalithaa and working for the welfare and progress of all sections of people, including the minority communities, he said.

"I request people not to pay heed to false rumours and maintain peace," he said.

Referring to his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, Palaniswami said he discussed about the issue of providing dual citizenship status to Sri Lankan Tamils living in the country.

"AIADMK members raised this during the discussion on the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament. We are firm on our stand," he said.

The chief minister's statement comes when Tamil Nadu has been witnessing peaceful protests being led by various sections of people, including some Muslim outfits and Left parties, opposing the Act over the last few days.