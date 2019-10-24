Tamil Nadu bypolls: Early advantage for ruling AIADMK

As counting of votes polled in October 21 by-elections to two Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu is on, early trends indicate an advantage to the ruling AIADMK which worked hard to secure victories against an aggressive main opposition DMK.

In Vikravandi constituency (Villupuram district) where the ruling party in the state and the main opposition are locked in a straight fight, AIADMK's M R Muthamilselvan was ahead of DMK's N Pugazhendhi by a margin of 7,991 votes at 10.10 am

In Nanguneri segment falling under Tirunelveli district, the AIADMK's Reddiarpatti V Narayanan is ahead of DMK backed Congress nominee 'Ruby' R Manoharan by a margin of about 1,800 plus votes.

Bypolls were held on October 21 peacefully without any untoward incidents and Vikravandi topped with 84.36 percent voting followed by Nanguneri which clocked 66.10 percent.