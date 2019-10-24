App
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 11:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

Tamil Nadu bypolls: Early advantage for ruling AIADMK

Bypolls were held on October 21 peacefully without any untoward incidents and Vikravandi topped with 84.36 percent voting followed by Nanguneri which clocked 66.10 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As counting of votes polled in October 21 by-elections to two Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu is on, early trends indicate an advantage to the ruling AIADMK which worked hard to secure victories against an aggressive main opposition DMK.

In Vikravandi constituency (Villupuram district) where the ruling party in the state and the main opposition are locked in a straight fight, AIADMK's M R Muthamilselvan was ahead of DMK's N Pugazhendhi by a margin of 7,991 votes at 10.10 am

In Nanguneri segment falling under Tirunelveli district, the AIADMK's Reddiarpatti V Narayanan is ahead of DMK backed Congress nominee 'Ruby' R Manoharan by a margin of about 1,800 plus votes.

Close

Bypolls were held on October 21 peacefully without any untoward incidents and Vikravandi topped with 84.36 percent voting followed by Nanguneri which clocked 66.10 percent.

Counting of votes began by 8 am and it is on amid tight security. Counting of postal ballots were taken up initially.

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 10:49 am

tags #India #Politics

