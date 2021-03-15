Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021: From free house to govt jobs, key highlights of AIADMK's poll manifesto

File Image (Image: PTI)

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has promised to give houses free of cost to people, annual subsidy to farmers, education loan waiver, government jobs to families without anyone in state service and many more sops in its manifesto launched ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

The ruling party, which is contesting the state polls in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has also said it would urge the Centre to scrap the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and strive to bring education to the state list from the concurrent list of the Constitution.

Here are the key highlights of AIADMK’s 163-point poll manifesto:

> Essential commodities given through Public Distribution Outlets would be door delivered to beneficiaries.

> Increase in maternity leave for women government employees from nine months to one year

> Construction of new buildings with modern medical facilities for about 2,000 Amma Mini Clinics.

> Building and providing houses free of cost in rural and urban areas under the 'Amma Illam Thittam' (Amma Housing Scheme) to those not owning a house.

> Interest on housing loans availed from cooperative housing societies would be waived on loan repayment.

> Rs 1,500 per month would be disbursed to all ration cardholders and the amount would be credited to bank accounts of woman family heads as part of measures to bring about economic equality.

> Distribution of solar-powered cooking stoves, washing machines and six LPG cylinders a year -all free of cost- to rice category ration cardholders.

> Provision of a subsidy of Rs 7,500 per year to farmers to incentivise farm production.

> Women would get a 50 percent fare cut in town buses.

> Expansion of the rural employment guarantee scheme to 150 days from the present 100.

> Increase in subsidy under the Amma Green Housing Scheme from Rs 2.43 lakh to Rs 3.40 lakh.

> College students who have been getting 2 GB data to support studies would get it throughout the year.

> A government job will be provided to one person from a family without anyone in government service.

> Increase in social security pensions for beneficiaries, including senior citizens, from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000.

> 'Amma's gift (Amma Seervarisai)' like household items for newlywed couples under the state's marriage financial support scheme.

> Free of cost cable TV connections to rice ration cardholders.

> Financial assistance to differently-abled would be increased to Rs 2,500 from Rs 1,500.

> Steps to ensure the welfare of Tamils in Sri Lanka and to get dual citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees living in camps in India.

> Provision of laptops to students of self-financing classes of government schools.

> 'Amma banking card' scheme to provide interest-free loans (in association with banks) to help ordinary and poor people repay loans in instalments.

> Promise to set up an Islamic university, increase assistance to Hindu pilgrims to visit important centres of pilgrimage in India, hike Haj subsidy from Rs six crore to Rs 10 crore and bear the full fare for Jerusalem pilgrims.

> Increase in the quota for women in government jobs to 40 percent (from the current 30 percent) and appropriate reservation for all castes.

Voting in the single-phase Assembly election in the state will be held on April 6. Votes will be counted on May 2.

(With inputs from PTI)