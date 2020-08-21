Tamil Nadu: Allies BJP, AIADMK trade barbs over Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities

Allies Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) traded barbs on August 20 over the latter denying permission to Hindu groups wanting to celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi even as COVID-19 pandemic rages on.

The war of words between the two allies in Tamil Nadu began after BJP national secretary H Raja called his party's government in Karnataka "manly", according to The Indian Express. Raja, according to reports, was taking a dig at the AIADMK government for denying permission to festivities.

In response to Raja's comment, State Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said that AIADMK is "very much a manly party" and added that the party's government is a "manly" government too.

"Do not rub us the wrong way," Jayakumar said. "All of you know about Raja. We have already seen his greatness and manliness… Do people who post a tweet and go hiding have manliness? Do people who make statements and then go and apologise before the court have manliness?"

Jayakumar added, referring to a previous incident where the BJP leader had blamed his Twitter admin after a controversial tweet and had apologised before Madras High Court for another remark.

Jayakumar also reacted to BJP’s state social media convenor C T R Nirmal's remark, where he had said that AIADMK had hid behind the saree of a woman for 30 years. Nirmal was ostensibly referring to the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa.

"Everyone knows who all were waiting at the residence of that woman leader years ago," Jayakumar said.

The BJP has been questioning the AIADMK government about its refusal to allow the Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities even as governments in Maharashtra and Karnataka have allowed them to go ahead.

"I do not know why the state government is denying permission for installing Vinayaka idols. It allowed liquor shops, it allowed public worship in small places of worship," L Murugan, the state BJP chief, said.

On its part, the state government has said that it is following Centre's guidelines, which have banned religious events and processions. Senior AIADMK leaders, however, told the newspaper that behind the party's stance is BJP state vice-president V P Duraisamy's recent statement, in which he said BJP, being the national party, will lead the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state.

"The result of our alliance with BJP was disastrous in the last Lok Sabha elections. There are many factors that force the party leadership to maintain that alliance, but it is also necessary for us to make the right decisions for everyone, including a large section of traditional minority voters who used to support us," a senior party leader said.