English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Talk of respect for women from Red Fort but 'support' for rapists: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over remission in Bilkis Bano case

    The Gujarat government on Monday had told the Supreme Court that petitioners challenging the remission given to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang rape case are nothing but an "interloper" and a "busybody".

    PTI
    October 18, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST
    Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    A day after the Gujarat government told the Supreme Court that it obtained "suitable orders" from the Centre for granting remission to the convicts in the Bikis Bano gang rape case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that while there was talk of respect for women from the Red Fort, but in reality there was "support" for rapists.

    The Gujarat government on Monday had told the Supreme Court that petitioners challenging the remission given to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang rape case are nothing but an "interloper" and a "busybody".

    "Talk of respect for women from the ramparts of the Red Fort but in reality support for 'rapists'," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. "The difference between the Prime Minister's promises and intentions is clear, PM has only betrayed women," he said.

    His attack came after the Gujarat government also told the Supreme Court that since the investigation in the case was carried out by the CBI, it had obtained "suitable orders" for grant of remission to the convicts from the Centre.

    The state government filed its reply on a PIL filed by CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali, Revati Laul, an independent journalist, and Roop Rekha Verma, who is a former vice chancellor of the Lucknow University.

    Close

    Related stories

    Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped while fleeing the riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning incident in 2002.

    Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed. The investigation in the case was handed over to the CBI and the trial was transferred to a Maharashtra court by the Supreme Court.

    A special CBI court in Mumbai had on January 21, 2008, sentenced the 11 men to life imprisonment on charges of gang-rape of Bilkis Bano and murder of seven members of her family.

    The investigation in the case was handed over to the CBI and the trial was transferred to a Maharashtra court by the Supreme Court.

    Their conviction was later upheld by the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court.
    PTI
    Tags: #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #rapists #Red Fort
    first published: Oct 18, 2022 01:19 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.