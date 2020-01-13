App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 09:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

Talk less, work more: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to new Army Chief

Taking to Twitter, the opposition leader said,” @ New Army Chief, Parliament already had adopted unanimous resolution on #POK in 1994, Government is at liberty to take action and may give direction (sic).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A day after the new Army Chief, Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane, said they were ready to act if they get orders from the political authority to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked the General to "talk less and work more".

Taking to Twitter, the opposition leader said,” @ New Army Chief, Parliament already had adopted unanimous resolution on #POK in 1994, Government is at liberty to take action and may give direction (sic).

"If you are so inclined to take action on POK, I would suggest you to confabulate with CDS, and @PMOIndia. Talk Less, Work More.”

Close

Chowdhury's reaction came a day after the Congress said it does not comment on the institution of the Army.

related news

When asked about the Army chief's remarks on PoK, senior Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said that the region was an integral part of India and both the Houses of Parliament had resolved so.

Chowdhury had earlier attacked Naravane's predecessor Gen Bipan Rawat when the latter had remarked that leading people to arson and violence during anti Citizenship Amendment Act protests was not a mark of leadership.

At that time, the Congress leader had tweeted, “Army Chief's remark on CAA is highly objectionable, unethical and beyond his remit, he is appeared to be a BJP leader who is going to be promoted or rewarded as CDS. Rawat needs to be restrained to maintain the impartiality of our army.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 13, 2020 08:55 am

tags #Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury #Congress #India #Manoj Mukund Naravane #Politics

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.