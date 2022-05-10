Tajinder Bagga arrest case | Insulate police from external pressures, say experts

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (right) with BJP youth wing chief Tejasvi Surya (Image: PTI)

On May 6, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was detained by the Punjab Police from his home in Delhi. Hours later, Bagga, being taken to Punjab’s Mohali, was handed over to the Delhi Police in Haryana’s Kurukshetra and brought back to the national capital.

The day full of drama involving the police of three states led to yet another BJP-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slugfest. The BJP called it vendetta politics; Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP said the police action was over a criminal case against Bagga.

The row that has reached the courts now sparked a debate over police jurisdiction and inter-state police cooperation. In a similar inter-state action, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was arrested by Assam Police from the state’s Palanpur area late on April 20 night. Mevani was granted bail in the case filed against him for alleged Twitter posts targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Most experts interviewed by Moneycontrol the said Punjab Police, in Bagga’s case, had bypassed the set procedures of police action. Before arresting a suspect outside the state, they said, it is necessary for the police to register a report in a local police station.

Insulating the police

Former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Prakash Singh said the recent episodes highlighted the importance of insulating the police from political interference.

“This is a new dimension in the sense we are witnessing Centre vs state and state vs state because of the misuse of police. I think it is high time we take steps for reforms in the police (to ensure that the police is) insulated from external pressures so that it acts as per the law of the land and not as per the diktat of Mr X sitting in Chandigarh, Mr Y also sitting in Chandigarh and Mr Z sitting in Delhi,” Singh told Moneycontrol, referring to Bagga’s arrest and eventual release.

Singh rose to the highest rank of Director General of Police (DGP) and has served as chief of the Border Security Force (BSF), Uttar Pradesh Police and Assam Police.

AAP is in power in Punjab, where the police reports to the chief minister. Police in Delhi, a Union Territory, reports to the Union Home Ministry. Haryana, from where Delhi police brought Bagga back, is also under BJP rule.

Inter-state arrest rules

Bagga’s arrest led to a crisis of sorts after the Delhi Police registered a case of kidnapping, based on a complaint by Bagga’s father, against the Punjab Police team that detained the Delhi BJP spokesperson.

Police is a state subject, which means the jurisdiction of state police is limited to the state. In certain circumstances, however, the police of one state is allowed by the law to make arrests in another state. Section 48 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) gives the police powers of inter-state arrests, but the provisions are not defined, especially in situations where there is no warrant.

In cases of arrest after a warrant, Section 79 of CrPC provides the procedure to be followed if the arrest is to be made in a different state. Bagga was arrested without a warrant.

The Punjab Police said Bagga had been served five summons to join the investigations over allegations of making death threats to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but he did not appear for questioning.

Former DGP of Uttar Pradesh Police Vikram Singh said the arrests of Bagga and Mevani violated police procedures.

“Police procedures are simple. The police regulation clearly says if arrests are to be made in another state, the local police has to be intimated. The police coming from another state has to make an entry at the local police station before making any arrests. The local police, if possible, can accompany (the team) to cooperate. Also, when you go back after arresting the accused, you have to inform the local police again. Intimating police doesn’t mean an SMS or a WhatsApp message, you have to put in police records at the local police station. And if the court where the accused is to be produced is more than 30 km away you have to get a transit remand,” Singh said.

The maximum punishment for the offences in the FIR against Bagga is three years' imprisonment. “As this is under seven years, the CrPC prescribes that an arrest should only be made when absolutely necessary, in case the accused is likely to abscond,” Singh said.

Delhi High Court guidelines

In 2019, the Delhi High Court issued guidelines for inter-state arrests. The court was hearing a case where a man, Sandeep Kumar, and his wife were arrested by UP Police from Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, based on a complaint by the woman's family.

According to the guidelines, before visiting the other state, the police officer must endeavour to establish contact with the local police station in whose jurisdiction he is to conduct an investigation.

“Before proceeding outside the State, the police officer must make a comprehensive departure entry in the Daily Diary of his Police Station. It should contain names of the police officials and private individuals accompanying him; vehicle number; purpose of visit; specific place(s) to be visited; time and date of departure,” reads the guideline.

The guidelines also say that the police should obtain a transit remand after producing the suspect before the nearest magistrate.

Bagga gets relief

On May 10, Bagga got relief from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which said that the BJP leader cannot be arrested until July 5.

“Punjab Police should not have come in such numbers (50 as alleged). One-two police officers should have come and reached out to local police, informing (the latter) about the planned arrest/questioning," said LN Rao, a former DCP of Delhi Police.

Then, Rao said, police should have taken him with court’s permission. "Even better, the Punjab police, instead of coming, must have got a warrant issued against Bagga and sent it to the local police (Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, Delhi),” he said.





