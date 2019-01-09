App
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 11:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mayor gets elected as councillor defeating BJP candidate

While Sisir Dutta from the CPI secured 1,735 votes, Congress candidate Animesh Bhattacharya secured 537 votes.

West Bengal minister and city Mayor, Firhad Hakim, on january 9 registered a resounding victory in the by-election to a KMC ward by defeating his nearest BJP rival by a margin of 13,987 votes.

Hakim, TMC's candidate for by-poll to Ward 82 of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), secured 16,564 votes whereas his nearest rival of BJP's Jiban Sen secured 2,577 votes.

"This is a victory of the people. I want to thank the masses. The TMC-run KMC would work for the development of the masses," Hakim said after the results were announced.

Hakim, the state's Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister, had been elected as the Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on December 3 by the KMC councillors, although Hakim himself was not a councillor then.

According to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Act, which was amended in the winter session of the Assembly, a mayor would have to get elected by voters as a councillor within six months of being appointed to the post.

Election to the mayoral post became imperative following the resignation of Sovan Chatterjee from the post in November last year.

Chatterjee, who was also the housing and fire services minister, had resigned from the state Cabinet on November 20 and from the post of KMC Mayor on November 22.
