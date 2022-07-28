Suspended from Rajya Sabha for raising deaths due to spurious liquor in Gujarat: AAP MP

Rajya Sabha (File image)

AAP MP Sandeep Pathak on Thursday said he and his party member Sushil Gupta were suspended from Rajya Sabha for raising in the House the death of several people due to consumption of spurious liquor in the BJP-ruled Gujarat.

The Rajya Sabha adopted a motion to suspend the Aam Aadmi Party’s Pathak and Sushil Kumar Gupta besides Independent lawmaker Ajit Kumar Bhuyan for the rest of the week for ”unruly behaviour” in the House.

The Upper House had suspended AAP member Sanjay Singh on Wednesday for ”unruly behaviour”. ”Me and Sushil Gupta have been suspended. And, our only fault was that we were raising the issue pertaining to death of people in Gujarat due to consumption spurious liquor,” Pathak said after their suspension.

The BJP and its government does not care about the people of Gujarat, he charged. The AAP MP, who had recently been elected to Rajya Sabha from Punjab, alleged that more than 75 people have died so far after consuming spurious liquor in Gujarat and many others are still sick requiring treatment ”but the BJP government in the state has concealed the actual figure”.

”Just to keep the death toll figure at a low, bodies of those dying in the hospitals are being declared unclaimed. Many people, who had consumed the spurious liquor, are still coming to hospital but they are not being admitted,” he claimed.

The Gujarat government should ”immediately” be suspended as it has no moral right to continue, Pathak demanded. ”It is so unfortunate that people have sent so many BJP leaders to Parliament but none of them care. Leave aside the raising of the people’s voice here, none of them have any feeling of pain or sorrow for those dying and suffering in Gujarat,” he said.

The AAP MP, who is incharge of party’s political affairs in poll-bound Gujarat, said that his suspension and that of Gupta from Rajya Sabha would not stop him and the party leaders from standing by the people and raising their voice. ”They can suspend us (from Rajya Sabha) as many times they want, do whatsoever they want. We will keep raising voice of the people,” he said.