Suspended DoT official Ashish Joshi reinstated after over two years

DoT official Ashish Joshi was reportedly suspended a day after filing a complaint against BJP leader Kapil Mishra for circulating an ‘incendiary’ video.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on November 1 reinstated suspended official Ashish Joshi after over two years of suspension.

The DoT controller of communication accounts in Uttarakhand was suspended on February 26, 2019. He was reinstated after his suspension order was revoked by President Ram Nath Kovind, news agency ANI reported.

Ashish Joshi was reportedly suspended after he had brought to the notice of the Delhi Police an incendiary video that was being circulated on social media.

Noted lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan had tweeted earlier this year: “DoT official Ashish Joshi suspended day after filing a complaint against Kapil Mishra for ‘incendiary’ video. This was 2 years ago. The hate and violence monger remains free while the complainant remains suspended! Suspended democracy!”

He had demanded action against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra for circulating a “highly incendiary video, provoking people to attack some citizens” on YouTube and Twitter.

Mishra, the former Aam Aadmi Party leader, had uploaded on social media a video, in which he vowed to “wage war” against “traitors”.

Joshi had told the then Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik that the content of Mishra's video was in violation of the IT Act and Indian Penal Code.

On February 19, 2019, the government official had also issued an order to telecom operators to crack down on offensive or obscene messages and set up a helpline to receive complaints against such customers.

The DoT had charged Joshi for misusing official letterhead for filing a complaint against Mishra and also issuing orders to telecom operators on offensive messages with malafide intent without having any jurisdiction or making any advance preparation to address complaints that would come in response to the order. Joshi was repatriated by the Delhi government to his parent cadre - telecom ministry in May 2015, following a spat with political leadership. He had filed a complaint with the anti-corruption bureau in 2015 against the then principal secretary of Delhi, Rajendra Kumar, based on which the Central Bureau of Investigation raided the Delhi Secretariat in December 2015.

(With agency inputs)