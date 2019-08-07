App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 08:06 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sushma Swaraj's body to be kept at BJP HQ, last rites at 3 pm

The body will be kept at the party headquarters from 12pm-3 pm for people to pay their respects on August 7 after which it will be taken to the Lodhi Crematorium for the last rites, Nadda said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The body of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj will be kept for three hours at the BJP headquarters on August 7 for people to pay tributes, BJP working president JP Nadda said.

Swaraj died late in the night on August 6 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after suffering a cardiac attack, doctors said. She was 67.

The body will be kept at the party headquarters from 12pm-3 pm for people to pay their respects on August 7 after which it will be taken to the Lodhi Crematorium for the last rites, Nadda told reporters at the hospital.

Close

A host of Union ministers and other senior party leaders visited AIIMS and met the bereaved family of the former external affairs minister.

related news

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Environment Minster Prakash Javadekar, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and Union Minister Smriti Irani were among the top leaders who visited the hospital.

"Her loss is irreparable and the void left by her can never be filled. It's a huge loss to the party and the nation," Nadda said.

Swaraj was taken to AIIMS around 9:30 PM in a critical condition and was straight away taken to the emergency ward where a team of doctors attended to her but could not revive the astute politician, sources at the hospital said. The body was later taken to her Delhi residence, they said.

Prasad said it was a personal loss for him. "We used to address her as 'didi' and the respect she commanded was phenomenal. She was fine in the morning and then, suddenly, we got this news. It is a painful loss for me and for the nation," he said.

Senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also grieved the loss, saying Swaraj had guided him in his career and "she was a leader liked by everyone, from the ruling to the opposition parties".

Her contribution in the external affairs ministry is substantial as she left a mark in the field, he said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 07:50 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Sushma Swaraj

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.