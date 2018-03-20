App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 20, 2018 04:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sushma Swaraj slams Congress for disrupting proceedings in Lok Sabha, calls it cheap politics

"Congress must explain why it disrupted proceedings in the Lok Sabha when I was to give details on the deaths of 39 people in Iraq," Swaraj told reporters here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today said the Congress was indulging in "cheap politics" by disrupting proceedings in the Lok Sabha when she was to make a statement on the deaths of 39 Indians in Iraq.

She said no government can declare anyone dead without proof and her government does not believe in the theory of "missing, believed to be killed".

"Congress must explain why it disrupted proceedings in the Lok Sabha when I was to give details on the deaths of 39 people in Iraq," Swaraj told reporters here.

"We did not keep anyone in dark, it was not falsehood but tireless effort," Swaraj said.

Earlier in the day, Swaraj had given a statement in the Rajya Sabha on the issue of 39 Indians being killed while in captivity in Iraq.

tags #Congress #India #Lok Sabha #Politics #Sushma Swaraj

most popular

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC