Sushma Swaraj set standards for clean politics, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on August 7 expressed deep condolences on the demise of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, saying she was known for a clean and dignified politics.

The standards of clean politics she set were etched in minds of people, he said in New Delhi after paying tributes to the veteran parliamentarian.

The chief minister said, "Sushmaji's departure is a big loss for the whole country. Sushmaji was an inspiration for all of us."

He said Swaraj made a significant contribution to politics for over four decades and served the country with the same devotion she had on entering the public life.

She performed all responsibilities given to her by the party and it was because of people like her that the respect for women grew, he said.

Adityanath, who visited the BJP office in Delhi to pay tributes to the departed leader, said, "Sushmaji was always ready to share her experiences. She would often tell us as to how to present oneself in Parliament. She was a great orator and guided us on how to address people on different occasions."

He recalled that despite being unwell, Sushmaji was continuously contributing towards the success of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Varanasi.