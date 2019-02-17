Sushma Swaraj discusses issues of mutual interest with Bulgarian counterpart

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met her Bulgarian counterpart Ekaterina Zaharieva on February 16 and the two leaders discussed a range of bilateral issues including those related to economy, agriculture and health.

Swaraj is on a two-day official visit to Bulgaria, the first ever trip of an Indian external affairs minister to the Balkan nation.

"Straight to work! Foreign Minister of #Bulgaria @EZaharievaMFA welcomed EAM @SushmaSwaraj ahead of the delegation level talks in #Sofia. Two countries are natural partners based on the foundation of deep historical and cultural linkages dating back to 8th century," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

"Preparing ground for expanding relationship. EAM @SushmaSwaraj held constructive meeting with Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister of #Bulgaria @EZaharievaMFA. Discussed a range of bilateral themes in economy, agriculture, health & pharma, IT, S &T, tourism & culture," he said in another tweet.

Swaraj's visit is a follow-up to the state visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to Bulgaria in September last year.

She will interact with the Indian community and Friends of India in Sofia during the visit.

The external affairs minister will visit Morocco from February 17-18. She will be in Spain from February 18-19.