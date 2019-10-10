App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 09:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sushilkumar Shinde knows Congress-NCP won't get LoP status without merger: Devendra Fadnavis

A political party has to bag 10 per cent of the total number of seats to get the LoP post.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that senior Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde made a pitch for Congress-NCP merger as he meant to convey that only through this move these parties can bag the post of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly.

Fadnavis said the Congress and NCP will not get the numbers required to get the LoP post.

A political party has to bag 10 per cent of the total number of seats to get the LoP post.

Close

"Sushilkumar Shinde said in Solapur that they are now tired and cannot work now. He pitched for the merger of NCP and Congress. Shinde is a leader with foresight...he knows what the situation is," the chief minister said.

related news

He was addressing a public rally in Phaltan in Satara district, where BJP-Shiv Sena-RPI(A) candidate Digambar Aagwane is in the fray.

Fadnavis added that Shinde can foresee the condition of both the parties post-election.

"He knows that both the parties will not even get 10 per cent seats required to elect the Leader of Opposition and that is why he pitched for merger of both the parties so that together they can get 10 per cent seats and secure the post of LoP," he said.

Fadnavis said that the ongoing assembly poll campaign is a one-sided affair as the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has no real opponent.

"Even a child will tell that the state assembly polls are pre-decided and it's a foregone conclusion that the BJP- Sena are set to retain power with a better margin," he said.

Even Rahul Gandhi has conceded defeat and that is why he left for Bangkok in the midst of the election campaign, Fadnavis alleged.

He said that in the 15 years of the Congress-NCP rule, the erstwhile government did not think about the common man who in turn taught them a lesson in 2014.

"My government has done better than the 15-year rule of the Congress and NCP," he claimed.

Fadnavis also said he will ensure that Maharashtra is made drought-free in the next five years.

He also promised that urban and rural infrastructure in the state will be upgraded.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 10, 2019 08:55 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #Devendra Fadnavis #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.