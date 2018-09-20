Surgical strikes: As Centre plans to 'celebrate 2nd anniversary', here's all that happened

The Narendra Modi-led central government has decided to "celebrate" the second anniversary of the 'surgical strikes', which were conducted on terror launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) on the intervening night of September 28-29, 2016.

The announcement was made by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on September 20. "On the 29th of this month, we complete the second anniversary of the surgical strikes. And we will celebrate the day," said the minister.

The 2016 strikes had gathered a lot of buzz across the country, with people from all walks of society appreciating the Indian Army. However, soon it turned political with ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Opposition parties engaging in a war of words, after the latter asked for proof of the strikes.

Here’s a look at all that happened:

Surgical Strikes

On September 18, 2016, 17 soldiers were killed while 19 were injured in a terror attack on an Army camp near the town of Uri in the state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). The attack was dubbed as the deadliest attack on the Indian Army in at least two decades.

Eleven days after the attack, special forces of the Indian Army conducted surgical strikes to destroy terror launchpads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The strikes were presented by the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Ranbir Singh in a press conference.

The event led to a rare time in Indian politics when the Opposition stood united with the government. Parties like Congress, AAP, JD(U) praised the central government and armed forces.

Opposition questions authenticity of strikes

In a few weeks, however, the Opposition — specifically AAP and Congress — doubted the veracity of the surgical strikes and demanded that the government release videos of the operation. The BJP had been harping about the "success" of the surgical strikes on various public platforms.

This began a war of words, as BJP criticised the demand for proof.

The Congress also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was politicising the operation.

Two years of the strike

In June 2018, footage of the strikes were made public, which again started a political debate in the country. The clips showed bunkers being bombed, grenades being hurled at target locations to eliminate terror launch pads and some terrorists being killed.

The Congress accused the Modi government for seeking credit for the sacrifice and valour of the armed forces.

In response, BJP Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the Congress once asked for proof of the operation and now when proof has emerged, the Congress is saying it's for publicity.

Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also commented on the issue, saying nothing could be gained by debating if surgical strikes against militants' camps in PoK took place or not but what needed to be pondered over was if it had changed anything on the ground.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has constantly denied any such strikes having been carried out. It has also rejected the video footage of the strikes, calling it "farcical".