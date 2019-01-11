App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 12:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Suresh Prabhu pitches for developing special cycle lanes in cities

Prabhu also said that the ministry has set up a council for promoting manufacturing and exports of bicycles.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu on January 11 pitched for developing special lanes for cyclists in cities, saying use of bicycles has multiple benefits for environment and health.

"In city planning, there is a need to focus on cyclists. We must have special lanes for bicycles and pedestrian," he said.

He was speaking at a Teri programme - Benefits of Cycling in India: An economic, environment and social assessment - here.

Promoting cycle as an important means of transport has multiple benefits for environment, health and economy, the minister noted.

"It will also help in reducing emission of green house gases and help controlling air pollution, which is a major problem in Delhi," he added.

Prabhu also said that the ministry has set up a council for promoting manufacturing and exports of bicycles.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 12:20 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.