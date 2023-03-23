 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Surat court’s judgement in defamation case against Rahul erroneous, unsustainable: Congress

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST

Conviction in case of Rahul Gandhi is erroneous and party is hopeful that it will be stayed and ultimately quashed, said Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Reacting to the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case by a Surat court, Congress on March 23 said that all the attempts to restrict speech related to the public interest will not stop the party and its leaders.

“We believe the judgement is full of errors and legally unsustainable. Rahul Gandhi’s speech was in the context of price rise and unemployment. The judgement has disturbing aspects, which is subject to challenge immediately,” said Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

A Surat court on March 23 held Congress MP Rahul Gandhi guilty in a 2019 defamation case and sentenced him to two years imprisonment. The court approved Gandhi’s bail on a surety of Rs 15,000 and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal.

The case pertains to the alleged remarks made by Rahul on April 13, 2019, at a Lok Sabha election rally in Karnataka’s Kolar where he said, “Why all the thieves have Modi in their names whether be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, and Narendra Modi?”