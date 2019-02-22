Supreme Court seeks response of EC, Centre on EVM tampering

The Supreme Court of India on February 22 issued notices to the Election Commission of India (EC) and the Centre on the basis of a PIL, which claimed that electronic voting machines (EVMs) can be tampered with, CNN-News18 reported.

In the public interest litigation (PIL), the petitioner claimed that the EVMs can be tampered with by changing the source code of the machines.

Source code is considered as the brain of the voting machines and is vulnerable to the tampering.

As no audit of the software of the EVM has ever been done, there is no guarantee that the source code of the machines remain the same, said the petition. It appealed to the apex court to seek EC's response on whether such a software audit had ever been done.

If not, the court should issue a direction to the EC to make sure that the source code is safe and that there is no tampering with it, according to the PIL.

Taking note of the facts presented in the PIL, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi issued a notice to the EC and the Centre. They have been given four weeks to reply on the safety and security of the source code of the EVMs.