App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 01:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Supreme Court seeks response of EC, Centre on EVM tampering

In the PIL, the petitioner claimed that the EVMs can be tampered with by changing the source code of the machines.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Supreme Court of India on February 22 issued notices to the Election Commission of India (EC) and the Centre on the basis of a PIL, which claimed that electronic voting machines (EVMs) can be tampered with, CNN-News18 reported.

In the public interest litigation (PIL), the petitioner claimed that the EVMs can be tampered with by changing the source code of the machines.

Source code is considered as the brain of the voting machines and is vulnerable to the tampering.

As no audit of the software of the EVM has ever been done, there is no guarantee that the source code of the machines remain the same, said the petition. It appealed to the apex court to seek EC's response on whether such a software audit had ever been done.

If not, the court should issue a direction to the EC to make sure that the source code is safe and that there is no tampering with it, according to the PIL.

Taking note of the facts presented in the PIL, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi issued a notice to the EC and the Centre. They have been given four weeks to reply on the safety and security of the source code of the EVMs.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 12:57 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Legal #Politics #Supreme Court

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.