Supreme Court rejects Sisodia’s plea, asks him to approach trial court or HC

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 05:17 PM IST

Sisodia’s plea was mentioned for an urgent hearing at 10:30 before Chief Justice of India’s bench. The CJI agreed to hear the case at 3:50 PM, despite initially informing the lawyers that they have remedies before the High Court and trial court

A special court in Delhi sent Manish Sisodia to five-day CBI custody for effective interrogation to unravel the alleged scam.

The Supreme Court on February 28 declined to entertain the plea by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia against his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Delhi Excise Policy scam.

The court asked Sisodia to approach Delhi High Court or trial court to quash the FIR against him or obtain bail.

Earlier this morning, Sisodia’s plea was mentioned for an urgent hearing at the Chief Justice of India’s bench. The CJI agreed to hear the case at 3:50 PM, despite initially informing the lawyers that they have remedies before the High Court.

