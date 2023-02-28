Supreme Court rejects Sisodia’s plea, asks him to approach trial court or HC

A special court in Delhi sent Manish Sisodia to five-day CBI custody for effective interrogation to unravel the alleged scam.

The Supreme Court on February 28 declined to entertain the plea by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia against his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Delhi Excise Policy scam.

The court asked Sisodia to approach Delhi High Court or trial court to quash the FIR against him or obtain bail.

Earlier this morning, Sisodia’s plea was mentioned for an urgent hearing at the Chief Justice of India’s bench. The CJI agreed to hear the case at 3:50 PM, despite initially informing the lawyers that they have remedies before the High Court.

On February 26, the CBI picked up Sisodia for his suspected links with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy. His custody was extended by five days by a CBI court the next day.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio in the Delhi government, is one of the 15 accused named by CBI in its First Information Report (FIR) registered on August 17, 2022.

The agency initiated the probe following a recommendation from Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena, who had alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-withdrawn excise policy.

Sisodia has been charged with offences punishable under Section 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of accounts) of the Indian Penal Code 1860 provisions of Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for taking undue advantage to influence a public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by the exercise of personal influence.