Supreme Court rejects opposition plea for guidelines against political targeting

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 05, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST

The plea had also asked the court to lay down pre-arrest and post-arrest guidelines to be followed by the central probe agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate.

SC refused to entertain the plea by 14 opposition parties

On April 5, the Supreme Court declined to hear a plea by 14 opposition parties, led by the Congress, which alleged that central probe agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate were arbitrarily targeting political opponents.

The plea had also sought guidelines to be laid down for the central probe agencies to follow.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi represented the opposition parties and argued that the CBI and ED had a skewed application of jurisdictions, creating an uneven playing field in democracy.

However, Chief Justice of India DYC Chandrachud opined that the court could not lay down guidelines in the absence of specific facts. He further stated that politicians are also citizens of the country and therefore subject to the same law as everyone else.