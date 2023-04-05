Supreme Court rejects opposition plea for guidelines against political targeting

On April 5, the Supreme Court declined to hear a plea by 14 opposition parties, led by the Congress, which alleged that central probe agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate were arbitrarily targeting political opponents.

The plea had also sought guidelines to be laid down for the central probe agencies to follow.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi represented the opposition parties and argued that the CBI and ED had a skewed application of jurisdictions, creating an uneven playing field in democracy.

However, Chief Justice of India DYC Chandrachud opined that the court could not lay down guidelines in the absence of specific facts. He further stated that politicians are also citizens of the country and therefore subject to the same law as everyone else.

The court added that guidelines, once made, would have to be applicable to everyone, not just politicians. Following the court's stance, the petitioners withdrew their plea. On March 24, a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud had taken note of the submissions of senior advocate AM Singhvi, who had argued that 95% of cases were against opposition leaders, and said the plea would be taken up for hearing on April 5.

S.N.Thyagarajan