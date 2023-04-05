English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Supreme Court rejects opposition plea for guidelines against political targeting

    The plea had also asked the court to lay down pre-arrest and post-arrest guidelines to be followed by the central probe agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate.

    S.N.Thyagarajan
    April 05, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST
    Supreme Court

    SC refused to entertain the plea by 14 opposition parties

    On April 5, the Supreme Court declined to hear a plea by 14 opposition parties, led by the Congress, which alleged that central probe agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate were arbitrarily targeting political opponents.

    The plea had also sought guidelines to be laid down for the central probe agencies to follow.

    Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi represented the opposition parties and argued that the CBI and ED had a skewed application of jurisdictions, creating an uneven playing field in democracy.

    However, Chief Justice of India DYC Chandrachud opined that the court could not lay down guidelines in the absence of specific facts. He further stated that politicians are also citizens of the country and therefore subject to the same law as everyone else.

    The court added that guidelines, once made, would have to be applicable to everyone, not just politicians.

    Following the court's stance, the petitioners withdrew their plea. On March 24, a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud had taken note of the submissions of senior advocate AM Singhvi, who had argued that 95% of cases were against opposition leaders, and said the plea would be taken up for hearing on April 5.

    S.N.Thyagarajan
    Tags: #CBI #CJI Chandrachud #ED #guidelines #Opposition #Supreme Court
    first published: Apr 5, 2023 04:28 pm