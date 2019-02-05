App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 04:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Supreme Court order is our moral victory: Mamata Banerjee

The Supreme Court's order is a victory of the common man, democracy and the Constitution, Mamata Banerjee told reporters at the dharna venue in central Kolkata.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Supreme Court's direction that no coercive step, including arrest of Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar, will take place during the course of investigation is "our moral victory and will boost the morale of civil servants", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on February 5.

The apex court on February 5 directed Kumar to make himself available before the CBI and "faithfully" cooperate with the agency in investigation of cases arising out of the Saradha chit fund scam probe.

It also said no coercive steps, including the arrest of the Kolkata Police chief, will take place during the course of the investigation.

Banerjee, who is on a "Save India" dharna in front of Metro Cinema in the heart of the city since February 3 night, said, "In every federal state, there is an elected government and there are clear-cut jurisdictions for the Centre and the states. But look at what the central agency is doing."

related news

"They are coming to arrest without consulting the state government. It is vindictive as law and order is a state subject."

It will violate constitutional obligations as the Constitution is a kind of protection to the federal set up, she said, adding five letters were sent by the CBI to the Kolkata Police commissioner, replies to which had been sent.

"Our case is very strong. We never said we will not cooperate. This is political vendetta," the West Bengal chief minister said.

On whether it is proper for her to sit on a dharna being a chief minister, Banerjee said, "Arvind Kejriwal and Jayalalithaa had also staged dharnas."

The Supreme Court's order is a victory of the common man, democracy and the Constitution, she told reporters at the dharna venue in central Kolkata.

"There must be some story behind this. Nobody can dare to speak against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our's is a mass agitation and we are going to fight it unitedly," Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress supremo said.

"This protest is against the person who is destroying the country by creating unnecessary divisions among the people. He is creating fear in the minds of the people," she alleged.

Banerjee said she was not fighting for the Kolkata Police commissioner, whom she described as a "simple man who had put in 34 years of service", but for millions of people of the country.

She sat on the 'Save India' dharna insisting that the latest CBI action was tantamount to stifling the spirit of "Constitution and federalism" in the country.

"We always respect the law and feel that things should run as per the law. But, if someone tries to destroy the pillars on which democracy stands, then there would be nothing left of the democratic process that we are so proud of.

"It is in this background that I am conducting my protest here. This is not some small incident. Leaders from across the country, who believe in the federal structure, are supporting me in this struggle", Banerjee said.

Several opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, DMK's Kanimozhi, RJD's Tejaswhi Yadav, have supported Banerjee's protest.

"This is not my individual fight, it is a collective fight. I hope democracy and the rule of law find a favourable atmosphere to go their courses," she said.

On the refusal of permission for the landing of Yogi Adityanath's helicopter in three areas of West Bengal, she said permission for the same had been given to many others, including Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, and the Uttar Pradesh chief minister should concentrate on his own state.

The BJP had on February 4 said Adityanath's proposed rally in Bankura district scheduled for Tuesday was cancelled as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government was "dilly-dallying" on giving permission for the landing of his helicopter.

On February 3 too the West Bengal government had denied permission to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister's chopper to land in the state and let him address two scheduled rallies in north Bengal. He had to address the rallies in Raigunj and Balurghat over telephone.

"Questions are also being raised about my paintings. Let me tell you, I can paint, write and do many things to help my party. I am an artist," she said.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 04:26 pm

tags #CBI #India #Politics #Saradha chit-fund scam

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.