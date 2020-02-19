Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors Sanjay Hegde, Sadhana Ramachandran visit Shaheen Bagh

Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors, Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran, visited Shaheen Bagh on February 19 to initiate talks with the protesters after the top court recommended that the agitation should be held in an alternative site where no public place is blocked.

The protesters have been on a sit-in against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for over two months.

Talking to reporters, Sanjay Hegde said that they had come to Shaheen Bagh to listen to people who had assembled in large numbers.

Later, while addressing the protesters, Hegde read out the apex court's order, and said that the question is if the protests can be carried out without the public getting disturbed.

"Supreme Court has said that you have the right to protest. The law (CAA) has been challenged in the Supreme Court. But like us, others too have their rights, like right to use roads, open their shops," Ramachandran said while addressing the agitators.

Protests at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area against CAA and the proposed nation-wide National Register of Citizens (NRC) have been on for more than two months.

The Supreme Court of India had on February 17, asked mediators to talk to these protesters and persuade them to shift to a different location.

The top court had observed that while people have the right to protest, roads cannot be blocked. It said that people are entitled to protest and “in the process, there must be some area”.

Earlier on February 10, the apex court had issued a notice to the Centre, Delhi government and police over the ongoing sit-in.