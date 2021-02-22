MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Supreme Court allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad

A bench, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, asked Chidambaram to deposit Rs 2 crore with the registry and submit details on the places to be visited and the place where he would stay.

PTI
February 22, 2021 / 11:58 AM IST
Karti Chidambaram

Karti Chidambaram

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, who is facing criminal cases that are being probed by the ED and the CBI, to travel abroad.

A bench, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, asked Chidambaram to deposit Rs 2 crore with the registry and submit details on the places to be visited and the place where he would stay.

Opposing the application, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju said earlier Chidambaram was earlier allowed to travel abroad, but with a deposit of Rs 10 crore.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was appearing for Chidambaram, said the condition was not justified for a member of Parliament and he would not run away anywhere.

The apex court said the amount be deposited in a nationalised bank and allowed Chidambaram to travel for six months. Earlier, it had allowed him to travel to the UK, the US, France, Germany and Spain.

Close

The Congress leader is facing several criminal cases related to the Aircel-Maxis deal and the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to the INX Media for receiving foreign funds of Rs 305 crore when his father, P Chidambaram, was the Union finance minister. The cases are being probed by the ED and the CBI.

The ED had earlier claimed that Karti Chidambaram had been trying to protract the investigation by "blatantly misusing" the liberty granted by the court in allowing him to travel abroad.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Karti Chidambram #SC #Supreme Court
first published: Feb 22, 2021 11:53 am

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.