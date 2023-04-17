 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sunstroke deaths: MNS chief Thackeray slams Maha govt for 'political selfishness'

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 06:32 PM IST

Thirteen people died and several others are hospitalised due to sunstroke and other health complications after several lakh people attended an event under the scorching summer sun in International Corporate Park on Sunday.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on April 17 slammed the Eknath Shinde government over the deaths at the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai a day earlier.

Thirteen people died and several others are hospitalised due to sunstroke and other health complications after several lakh people, mostly followers of awardee Appasaheb Dharmadhikari, attended the event under the scorching summer sun in the sprawling International Corporate Park on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after visiting patients from the event at a hospital in Navi Mumbai, Thackeray said the event was held in such an elaborate manner with a massive crowd due to "political selfishness".

The award could have been given to Appasaheb Dharmadhikari at Raj Bhavan considering the oppressive summer heat, he said.