 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsPolitics

Sunstroke deaths in Maharashtra: Congress slams BJP-Sena govt, says fix accountability for 'culpable homicide'

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 03:58 PM IST

At least 12 people have died while two others are battling for life after suffering sunstroke at the Maharashtra Bhushan award event on Sunday. The deceased were nine women and three men.

At least 12 people have died while two others are battling for life after suffering sunstroke at the Maharashtra Bhushan award event on Sunday. The deceased were nine women and three men.

The Congress on Monday attacked the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra over the loss of lives due to sunstroke at an award function in Navi Mumbai, and demanded that accountability be fixed in what it said was a case of ”culpable homicide”.

At least 12 people have died while two others are battling for life after suffering sunstroke at the Maharashtra Bhushan award event on Sunday. The deceased were nine women and three men.

Slamming the Maharashtra government at a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Kanhaiya Kumar said, ”We express condolences to the affected families and demand that the government take responsibility for it and take action in the matter.”

He said that when a contract of crores of rupees is given to organise an event why was there no arrangement of tent, shade, water and air conditioning for people.