App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 353

  • UPA: 92

    (180 seats to win)

  • OTH: 97

    (175 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 09:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sumalatha wins in Mandya; it was a vote for change and development

It is a blow to the ruling JD(S) that fared poorly this election. It was a reflection of the change the people of Mandya wanted from the dynasty politics of JD(S).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Actor Sumalatha during a press meet in Bengaluru. (Image: ANI)
Actor Sumalatha during a press meet in Bengaluru. (Image: ANI)
Whatsapp

In the high profile constituency of Mandya, actress Sumalatha has won by 67,000 votes, seeing off competition from Nikhil Kumaraswamy (Janata Dal-Secular), son of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

A blow to the ruling JD(S) that fared poorly this election, it was a reflection of the change the people of Mandya wanted from dynastic politics.

Sumalatha decided to contest as an independent in Mandya after the Congress declined her candidature and gave the seat to its alliance partner JD(S). While Nikhil was largely seen as an outsider, Sumalatha is the wife of their favourite late actor, politician and 'son of Mandya', Ambareesh.

Ambareesh was the MP from 1998 to 2009, winning three general elections. Though he was a part of the JD(S) in 1998, he shifted to the Congress in 1999. In the 2009 general elections, he lost to N Chaluvaraya Swamy of the JD(S).

related news

But when Swamy resigned in 2013, actress Ramya or Divya Spandana from the Congress won the bypoll. Shivarame Gowda, who is now with the JD(S) won in 2018 in a bypoll when the incumbent MP CS Puttaraju resigned in 2018.

Ambareesh, who died in 2018, has endured in people's mind. This has helped Sumalatha, a popular actor who was seen in southern language movies in the 1980s. Though she hails from Andhra Pradesh, Sumalatha has been in Bengaluru since 1991, when she married Ambareesh.

Sumalatha also had the support of farmer organisation Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and Karnataka’s cinema industry. The BJP backed Sumalatha as well.

The clear victory is reflective of Mandya farmers' need for change. The people had not taken well to the dynasty politics of the Gowda family when Nikhil was announced as the candidate.

Combine this with the disappointment locals harbour for the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in the state, the district has voted for change and development.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 09:33 pm

tags #Election Results 2019 #Mandya

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.