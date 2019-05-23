Sumalatha wins in Mandya; it was a vote for change and development

In the high profile constituency of Mandya, actress Sumalatha has won by 67,000 votes, seeing off competition from Nikhil Kumaraswamy (Janata Dal-Secular), son of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

A blow to the ruling JD(S) that fared poorly this election, it was a reflection of the change the people of Mandya wanted from dynastic politics.

Sumalatha decided to contest as an independent in Mandya after the Congress declined her candidature and gave the seat to its alliance partner JD(S). While Nikhil was largely seen as an outsider, Sumalatha is the wife of their favourite late actor, politician and 'son of Mandya', Ambareesh.

Ambareesh was the MP from 1998 to 2009, winning three general elections. Though he was a part of the JD(S) in 1998, he shifted to the Congress in 1999. In the 2009 general elections, he lost to N Chaluvaraya Swamy of the JD(S).

But when Swamy resigned in 2013, actress Ramya or Divya Spandana from the Congress won the bypoll. Shivarame Gowda, who is now with the JD(S) won in 2018 in a bypoll when the incumbent MP CS Puttaraju resigned in 2018.

Ambareesh, who died in 2018, has endured in people's mind. This has helped Sumalatha, a popular actor who was seen in southern language movies in the 1980s. Though she hails from Andhra Pradesh, Sumalatha has been in Bengaluru since 1991, when she married Ambareesh.

Sumalatha also had the support of farmer organisation Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and Karnataka’s cinema industry. The BJP backed Sumalatha as well.

The clear victory is reflective of Mandya farmers' need for change. The people had not taken well to the dynasty politics of the Gowda family when Nikhil was announced as the candidate.

Combine this with the disappointment locals harbour for the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in the state, the district has voted for change and development.