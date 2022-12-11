 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to take oath as Himachal Pradesh CM, Mukesh Agnihotri as Deputy CM

Dec 11, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST

The maximum number of cabinet ministers could be 12, including the chief minister. The cabinet would be expanded later.

Leader of Congress Legislature Party Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will take oath as the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister at the historic Ridge here at 1.30 pm Sunday.

Congress leader Mukesh Agnihotri will take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. Senior leaders including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will attend the oath-taking ceremony. A few cabinet ministers will also take the oath.

The names of Sukhu, 58, who headed the party’s campaign committee, and Agnihotri, 60, who was the leader of the opposition, were announced by central observers Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bagheland former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda after the CLP meeting on Saturday late evening.

Later, designated Chief Minister Sukhu presented his claim to form a new government in Himachal Pradesh to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhavan here. He was accompanied by a team of party's central observers, in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh.

A formal letter was handed over to the Governor staking claim to form a new government in the hill state. The supporters of Pratibha Singh had lodged their protest over the name of Sukhu as the Chief Minister.