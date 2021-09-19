Sukhjinder Randhawa to be next Punjab chief minister: Sources

File image of Sukhjinder Randhawa (Twitter/@sukhjinderrandhawaofficial)

Senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will be the next chief minister of Punjab, sources said on September 19, a day after the resignation of incumbent CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

Randhawa was a member of the outgoing Cabinet headed by Amarinder Singh. The 62-year-old was heading the ministries of jails and cooperation.

Although sources are claiming that his name would be announced as the next chief minister, Randhawa suggested that no such decision has been finalised.

"Not mine, don't know who's but it will be done for sure," Randhawa told news agency ANI, on being asked whether he will be taking oath as the Punjab CM today.

However, Congress MLA Pritam Kotbhai told reporters in Chandigarh that all legislators of the party have backed Randhawa as the next CM.

"All MLAs have named Sukhjinder Randhawa for CM before Congress high command, he will become the CM," Kotbhai said.



Punjab political developments | After discussion with the Punjab MLAs, AICC has proposed the name of Sukhjinder Randhawa for the post of CM, a meeting is going on at the residence of Rahul Gandhi with Ambika Soni in Delhi: Sources

— ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2021

According to ANI, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has formally proposed the name of Randhawa for CM before the party leadership, and a meeting is underway at the residence of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to finalise the decision.

A three-time MLA, Randhawa hails from from Gurdaspur district in the Majha region. In the state assembly, he represents the Dera Baba Nanak constituency, which is connected with the Kartarpur corridor that was inaugurated in 2019.

Randhawa has also served as the vice president of the Congress' state unit. His father, Santokh Singh, had twice held the position of Punjab Congress president, and was one of the topmost leaders of the state's Majha belt.

Randhawa, over the past few months, had joined hands with cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu in attacking Amarinder Singh over the alleged inaction in 2015 sacrilege case, and the the subsequent police firing in which two youths had died.

Randhawa was also vocal in condemning the chief minister over his alleged failure in fulfilling the electoral promises made ahead of the 2017 assembly polls.

The intra-Congress crisis in Punjab took an explosive turn on September 17, when a legislature party meeting was called at a short notice, reportedly without consulting Amarinder Singh.

Ahead of the meeting of MLAs held on September 18, Singh submitted his resignation to the Governor. Addressing the press after resigning from his post, the 79-year-old said he has been "humiliated" by the party.

"I have been humiliated for the third time in the past few months," he said, referring to the two summons issued to him by the party high command in Delhi, and the CLP meeting called today without consulting him.

Singh, however, indicated that he would be active in the political realm despite age not being on his side. "I am in the Congress party, will consult with my supporters and decide the future course of action," he added.

Later speaking to news agency ANI, Singh said he would "never accept" his rival and Punjab Congress chief Sidhu as the next chief minister.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu is an incompetent man, he is going to be a disaster. I will oppose his name for the next CM face. He has a connection with Pakistan. It will be a threat to national security," Singh said, referring to Sidhu's friendship with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.