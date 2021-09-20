Sukanta Majumdar appointed West Bengal BJP unit chief, replaces Dilip Ghosh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on September 20 announced the appointment of Lok Sabha MP Sukanta Majumdar as the party's new West Bengal unit president.

"BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Dr Sukanta Majumdar, MP as state president of West Bengal BJP. The appointment comes into immediate effect," said a statement issued by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh.

Majumdar is a first-time lawmaker from Balurghat parliamentary seat in Bengal, which he won in the 2019 general elections.

The 41-year-old would be replacing senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, who had taken over the reigns of the party in Bengal in 2015. He has now been appointed as a national vice president of the BJP.

Under Ghosh's tenure as the Bengal unit president, the BJP saw its vote share climbing to 10.16 percent in the 2016 assembly polls, an increase of around 6 percent as compared to 2011. The party also ended up winning 3 assembly seats, after drawing a blank in the previous polls.

Over the next five years, the saffron party witnessed a meteoric rise in Bengal, winning 18 out of the 42 parliamentary seats in 2019, and emerging as the prime opposition in the 2021 assembly polls, with victory in 77 of the state's 294 seats.

However, following the 2021 poll results which saw the Mamata Banerjee-headed Trinamool Congress scoring a third consecutive victory, four BJP MLAs and 1 MP have switched over to the ruling side. The latest to jumpship was Asansol lawmaker Babul Supriyo, who was reportedly aggrieved on being dropped as a Union minister.