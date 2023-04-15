 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sudan paramilitaries say they have seized presidential palace

Reuters
Apr 15, 2023 / 04:03 PM IST

The rift between the RSF and the Sudanese army came to the surface on Thursday, when the army said that recent movements, particularly in Merowe, by the RSF had taken place without coordination and were illegal.

Smoke rises above buildings in Khartoum on April 15, 2023, amid reported clashes in the city. - AFP PIC

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said they had taken control of the presidential palace, the residence of the army chief and Khartoum international airport on Saturday as clashes erupted with the army in an escalating power struggle.

In a statement, the RSF also said they had taken over the airports in the northern city of Merowe and El-Obeid in the west.

Gunfire could be heard in several parts of Khartoum and eyewitnesses reporting shooting in adjoining cities.

A Reuters journalist saw cannon and armoured vehicles deployed in streets, and heard the sound of heavy weapons fire near the headquarters of both the army and RSF.