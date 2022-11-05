 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Such corrupt Gujarat government has no right to be in power: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

PTI
Nov 05, 2022 / 03:48 PM IST

On Twitter, Gehlot shared a newspaper article about the preliminary probe revealing that out of Rs 2 crore that was allotted, only Rs 12 lac or 6 per cent of the amount was spent on the maintenance of the bridge.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot slammed the Gujarat government on Saturday over the Morbi bridge collapse, saying said such a "corrupt" dispensation had no right to be in power.

At least 135 people were killed when an over-a-century-old suspension bridge, which reopened recently after extensive renovation, collapsed on Sunday evening on the Machchhu river.

On Twitter, Gehlot shared a newspaper article about the preliminary probe revealing that out of Rs 2 crore that was allotted, only Rs 12 lac or 6 per cent of the amount was spent on the maintenance of the bridge.

"This is an example of the corruption of the BJP government of Gujarat. Such a corrupt government has no right to be in power," Gehlot said.

The chief minister reiterated the Congress demand that unless there was a judicial inquiry, the truth of corruption in the government on such a large scale is not possible to come out.

 

PTI
TAGS: #Ashok Gehlot #Gujarat #India #Politics #Twitter
first published: Nov 5, 2022 03:47 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.