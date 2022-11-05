English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Such corrupt Gujarat government has no right to be in power: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

    On Twitter, Gehlot shared a newspaper article about the preliminary probe revealing that out of Rs 2 crore that was allotted, only Rs 12 lac or 6 per cent of the amount was spent on the maintenance of the bridge.

    PTI
    November 05, 2022 / 03:48 PM IST

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot slammed the Gujarat government on Saturday over the Morbi bridge collapse, saying said such a "corrupt" dispensation had no right to be in power.

    At least 135 people were killed when an over-a-century-old suspension bridge, which reopened recently after extensive renovation, collapsed on Sunday evening on the Machchhu river.

    On Twitter, Gehlot shared a newspaper article about the preliminary probe revealing that out of Rs 2 crore that was allotted, only Rs 12 lac or 6 per cent of the amount was spent on the maintenance of the bridge.

    "This is an example of the corruption of the BJP government of Gujarat. Such a corrupt government has no right to be in power," Gehlot said.

    The chief minister reiterated the Congress demand that unless there was a judicial inquiry, the truth of corruption in the government on such a large scale is not possible to come out.

    Close
     
    PTI
    Tags: #Ashok Gehlot #Gujarat #India #Politics #Twitter
    first published: Nov 5, 2022 03:47 pm