Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 10:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Success of Rahul Gandhi's UAE visit shows his popularity among NRIs: Congress

"Rahul Gandhi got one of the biggest reception in Dubai with over 30,000 people at the cricket stadium and over 20,000 waiting outside to hear him. This UAE tour goes to show the love, affection and popularity that he enjoys in the NRI community," he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda on Tuesday described Rahul Gandhi's visit to the UAE as very successful and said it shows the love, affection and popularity he enjoys among the NRIs.

"Rahul Gandhi got one of the biggest reception in Dubai with over 30,000 people at the cricket stadium and over 20,000 waiting outside to hear him. This UAE tour goes to show the love, affection and popularity that he enjoys in the NRI community," he said.

During his two-day visit to Dubai and UAE, Gandhi addressed a host of events, including a gathering at the cricket stadium in Dubai, which was attended by thousands of NRIs.

Buoyed by the success, the party feels the visit "has reinforced his image as a leader whose message finds resonance with Indians all over the world".

The UAE, with an NRI population of over 3.8 million, is of great significance, party leaders said, adding that Gandhi's visit there helped the party build a strong bond with the NRI's in the region.

During his two-day visit to the UAE, the Congress president held meetings with several sections of NRIs, including construction labourers, students and business leaders, in addition to numerous close door meetings with senior members of the UAE government.

He also met the vice president and the prime minister of UAE and the ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, among others.

Gandhi began his tour with a visit to the Jabel Ali labour colony in Dubai, where he met and interacted with workers from India and other South Asian countries.

"Gandhi's visit to the United Arab Emirates was an emphatic success. He connected with Indians from all walks of life, he engaged with leading figures from the nation and in his own words was, 'humbled by the infectious enthusiasm and energy of the Indian diaspora'," a Congress leader said.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 09:53 pm

tags #Congress #India #NRI #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

