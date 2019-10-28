Subramanian Swamy criticises EU delegation's visit to J&K

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Monday attacked the Union government over a European Union delegation's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, saying its members will visit the region in their private capacity which, he claimed, is a "perversion of our national policy". He demanded that the visit should be cancelled.

"I am surprised that the MEA has arranged for European Union MPs, in their private capacity [Not EU's official delegation], to visit Kashmir area of J&K. This is a perversion of our national policy. I urge the government cancel this visit because it is immoral," Swamy said.

A delegation of 27 parliamentarians of the European Union is set to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday to assess the ground situation there after abrogation of Article 370.