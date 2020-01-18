App
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2020 05:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Students lead mega protest rally against CAA in Nagaland

Addressing the gathering, the students urged people to unite and fight until the Act is revoked.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Thousands of people led by students from different colleges gathered in the Supermarket area in Dimapur district of Nagaland on January 18 to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

With banners and placards saying, "We stand united against CAA", "Save Dimapur - Listen to peoples' voice" and "CAA -- Modi Shah vote bank", people from all walks of life joined the protest rally.

They said it is their duty to safeguard the state from the influx of illegal immigrants.

Dimapur District Gaon Burahs (village chieftains) Association president Khehovi V Chophy said outsiders will not be allowed to take away the rights of indigenous people.

He said it's time to identify illegal immigrants and deport them.

Lima Jamir, a member of the North East Indigenous Peoples' Forum, said the CAA is a draconian law.

"We will not be suppressed by forces and will fight till we achieve our goal," he said.

First Published on Jan 18, 2020 05:35 pm

